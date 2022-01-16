Cold Wave Washes Over Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 5:04 am |

View of the Palmachim Beach, on a winter day, Friday. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

A cold wave hit Israel on Sunday morning with icy rains and flooding throughout the country.

Rain and intermittent thunderstorms are expected to continue throughout the day, alongside strong winds nationwide and snow in the north. The Golan Heights might also see some snow.

The Meteorological Service warned that there is a fear of flooding in the Judean Desert and the Dead Sea and until noon there is also a fear of flooding along the coastal plain.

The wintry weather caused massive damage throughout the country. In Kafr Qassem, the flooding of a road got a vehicle stuck, trapping a man and girl. They were eventually rescued by Fire and Rescue Services.

Notably, a road in Petach Tikva flooded to the point in which one resident used a kayak to navigate down the road.

Throughout the rest of Sunday, the rain is expected to weaken and eventually cease throughout northern Israel and, later, in central Israel, too. It will, however, continue being colder than is expected in the region.

Monday is expected to be colder than usual, as well. Tuesday, northern Israel is expected to see light rains at most which will continue into Wednesday, as well, alongside strong winds.