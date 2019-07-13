TOP STORIES
World Iran Calls on Britain to Release Seized Oil Tanker Immediately Hamodia

Iran called on Britain on Friday to immediately release an oil tanker that British Royal Marines seized last week on suspicion it was breaking European sanctions by taking oil to…
World New N. Korea Constitution Calls Kim Head of State, Seen as Step to U.S. Peace Treaty Hamodia

Kim Jong Un has been formally named head of state of North Korea and commander in chief of the military in a new constitution that observers said was possibly aimed…
Israel Poll Shows No Government for Either Right or Left Hamodia

A new poll Friday shows that if elections were held today, the right-wing bloc, including the Likud, chareidi parties, and Religious Zionist Parties would reach 58 Knesset seats – slightly…
World Russian S-400 Defense Systems Arrive in Turkey Hamodia

The first shipment of a Russian missile defense system has arrived in Turkey, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Friday, moving the country closer to possible U.S. sanctions and a new…
Israel Hamas Warns: Israel Will 'Pay' for Death of Operative Hamodia

IDF forces were on high alert Friday in the Gaza border area after the shooting and subsequent death of a Hamas operative at the Gaza border. IDF forces shot the…

Israel

MK Rabbi Gafni: UTJ Will Only Join a Netanyahu-Led GovernmentDror Halavy

In an interview Friday, United Torah Judaism MK and head of the Knesset Finance Committee Rabbi Moshe Gafni said that after the next election, his party would join only a…
Flip-Flops Flipping Off Israeli Arabs, MK SaysDov Benovadia

The latest cause célèbre among Israeli Arabs is an imported flip-flop that is being sold in Israeli marketplaces and low-cost shoe stores. In a letter to Public Security Minister Gilad…
Warren Endorses Ending the “Occupation”Zalman Ahnsaf

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren gave voters a sampling of her foreign policy views this week, as she came out in favor of ending the Israeli “occupation” in Yehudah and…

Community

BD”E: Rebbetzin Rivkah Schweitzer, A”hHamodia

The Boro Park community mourns the petirah of noted mechaneches Rebbetzin Rivkah Schweitzer, a”h, who was niftar on Thursday. Rebbetzin Schweitzer was the daughter of Reb Yosef Kaufman, z”l, one…

 Missionary Mailings Sent to Boro ParkHamodia Staff

Several Boro Park residents have reported receiving deliberately deceptive missionary material in the mail in recent weeks. Sent by the well-known Christian sect known as the “J” Witnesses, the mailing…
National

Customs Clarifies Policy on Plane ID SearchesHamodia

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is clarifying that airline passengers aren’t required to submit to identification checks when getting off planes if there’s no law enforcement-related reason. The new policy…
Hospital Fires 23 Workers in Case of Excessive Doses, DeathsHamodia

An Ohio hospital system says it’s firing 23 more employees and changing leadership after investigating excessive painkiller doses given to dozens of patients who died. The Mount Carmel Health System…

World

Air Canada Flight Diverted to Hawaii After Turbulence, Injuries ReportedHamodia

An Air Canada flight was diverted on Thursday to Hawaii after a sudden case of severe turbulence left 35 passengers with minor injuries, the carrier said in a statement. Flight…
Death Toll From Storm in Northern Greece Rises to SevenHamodia

The death toll from a violent storm that struck northern Greece increased to seven Thursday, after a body found at sea off the coast of the stricken area was identified…

Regional

Regional Briefs – July 11, 2019Hamodia

Woman Dies When Car Rolls Into Adirondack Waterway LAKE PLEASANT, N.Y. (AP) – Authorities say a 69-year-old Rochester woman has died after she was trapped in a vehicle that rolled down…
‘Miracle on the Hudson’ Plane Going Into Storage Until 2022Hamodia

The passenger jet that survived a bird strike and crash landing in the Hudson River in New York 10 years ago is going into storage while the museum where it’s…

Politics

Senators Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Fund Holocaust EducationHamodia Staff

The Never Again Education Act, bipartisan legislation that would provide federal funds to provide resources and training to teach the important lessons of the Holocaust, was introduced today in the…
Trump Drops Executive Action on U.S. Census, Will Seek Citizenship Survey by Other MeansHamodia

President Donald Trump was expected to back down on Thursday on plans to add a contentious citizenship question to the 2020 census, but order the government do the survey by…

Business

Asian Shares Mostly Higher After Wall St. Sets New RecordsHamodia

Shares in Asia are mostly higher after a turbulent day on Wall Street ended with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing above 27,000 for the first time. Japan’s Nikkei 225…

 Business Briefs – July 11, 2019Hamodia

Powell Sends Further Signals Of Future Rate Cuts WASHINGTON (AP) – Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, testifying for a second day before Congress, said Thursday that the economy is in…

Health, Science & Technology

Space-Tourism Biz Virgin Galactic Going Public After MergerHamodia

Richard Branson’s space-tourism venture, Virgin Galactic, is planning to go public, creating the first listed human spaceflight firm. Virgin Galactic said Tuesday it is merging with Social Capital Hedosophia, whose…
Amazon, Microsoft Wage War Over the Pentagon’s ‘War Cloud’Hamodia

Amazon and Microsoft are battling it out over a $10 billion opportunity to build the U.S. military its first “war cloud” computing system. But Amazon’s early hopes of a shock-and-awe…

