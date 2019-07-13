Want up-to-the-
Iran called on Britain on Friday to immediately release an oil tanker that British Royal Marines seized last week on suspicion it was breaking European sanctions by taking oil to…
Kim Jong Un has been formally named head of state of North Korea and commander in chief of the military in a new constitution that observers said was possibly aimed…
A new poll Friday shows that if elections were held today, the right-wing bloc, including the Likud, chareidi parties, and Religious Zionist Parties would reach 58 Knesset seats – slightly…
The first shipment of a Russian missile defense system has arrived in Turkey, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Friday, moving the country closer to possible U.S. sanctions and a new…
IDF forces were on high alert Friday in the Gaza border area after the shooting and subsequent death of a Hamas operative at the Gaza border. IDF forces shot the…
In an interview Friday, United Torah Judaism MK and head of the Knesset Finance Committee Rabbi Moshe Gafni said that after the next election, his party would join only a…
The latest cause célèbre among Israeli Arabs is an imported flip-flop that is being sold in Israeli marketplaces and low-cost shoe stores. In a letter to Public Security Minister Gilad…
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren gave voters a sampling of her foreign policy views this week, as she came out in favor of ending the Israeli "occupation" in Yehudah and
The Boro Park community mourns the petirah of noted mechaneches Rebbetzin Rivkah Schweitzer, a"h, who was niftar on Thursday. Rebbetzin Schweitzer was the daughter of Reb Yosef Kaufman, z"l, one…Missionary Mailings Sent to Boro Park
Several Boro Park residents have reported receiving deliberately deceptive missionary material in the mail in recent weeks. Sent by the well-known Christian sect known as the “J” Witnesses, the mailing…
U.S. Customs and Border Protection is clarifying that airline passengers aren’t required to submit to identification checks when getting off planes if there’s no law enforcement-related reason. The new policy…
An Ohio hospital system says it's firing 23 more employees and changing leadership after investigating excessive painkiller doses given to dozens of patients who died. The Mount Carmel Health System…
An Air Canada flight was diverted on Thursday to Hawaii after a sudden case of severe turbulence left 35 passengers with minor injuries, the carrier said in a statement. Flight…
The death toll from a violent storm that struck northern Greece increased to seven Thursday, after a body found at sea off the coast of the stricken area was identified…
Woman Dies When Car Rolls Into Adirondack Waterway LAKE PLEASANT, N.Y. (AP) – Authorities say a 69-year-old Rochester woman has died after she was trapped in a vehicle that rolled down…
The passenger jet that survived a bird strike and crash landing in the Hudson River in New York 10 years ago is going into storage while the museum where it's…
The Never Again Education Act, bipartisan legislation that would provide federal funds to provide resources and training to teach the important lessons of the Holocaust, was introduced today in the…
President Donald Trump was expected to back down on Thursday on plans to add a contentious citizenship question to the 2020 census, but order the government do the survey by…
Shares in Asia are mostly higher after a turbulent day on Wall Street ended with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing above 27,000 for the first time. Japan’s Nikkei 225…Business Briefs – July 11, 2019Hamodia
Powell Sends Further Signals Of Future Rate Cuts WASHINGTON (AP) – Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, testifying for a second day before Congress, said Thursday that the economy is in…
Richard Branson’s space-tourism venture, Virgin Galactic, is planning to go public, creating the first listed human spaceflight firm. Virgin Galactic said Tuesday it is merging with Social Capital Hedosophia, whose…
Amazon and Microsoft are battling it out over a $10 billion opportunity to build the U.S. military its first "war cloud" computing system. But Amazon's early hopes of a shock-and-awe…