Monday, May 31, 2021 at 6:28 am |

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters) -

Monday, May 31, 2021 at 6:28 am |

The flags of the U.S., United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain, seen in Netanya. (Flash90)

Israel and the United Arab Emirates signed a tax treaty on Monday, Finance Minister Yisrael Katz said, describing the move as a spur to business development between the countries after they normalized relations last year.

The UAE Finance Ministry said in October that it had reached a preliminary agreement with Israel on avoiding double taxation.