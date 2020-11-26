Heavy Rain Causes Widespread Flooding Across Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

A collapsed road in Ashkelon, Thursday. (Medabrim Tikshoret)

Heavy rainfall on Thursday caused widespread flooding across several Israeli cities as well as much damage to roads in southern Israel.

After a few days of unseasonably warm temperatures, wintry weather returned on Wednesday, causing heavy rain and lightning storms in northern and central parts of the country.

The rain continued on Thursday morning, causing flooding on residential streets in the central cities of Tel Aviv, Bnei Brak and Ramat Hasharon, as well as Kfar Kanna in the north.

In Ashkelon, part of a road in the coastal area of the city collapsed.

There are fears of further flooding later in the day, especially in coastal areas.

Toward the evening, the rain will subside. Friday and Shabbos will see cold temperatures and partly cloudy weather with a small chance of local rain. No rain is expected early next week.

Up north, the Kinneret’s water level has increased by 2.5 cm (1 inch) in the past day and on Thursday morning stood at 209,955 meters below sea level, 1.155 meters short of full capacity, according to the Water Authority.