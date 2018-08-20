Bolton to Netanyahu: Iran Nuclear Deal Was ‘Wretched’

YERUSHALAYIM (AP) -

Monday, August 20, 2018 at 5:03 am |

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton attends a meeting with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu (not seen) at the Prime Minister’s Office in Yerushalayim, Monday. (Sebastian Scheiner/Pool via Reuters)

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser is bemoaning the “wretched” Iranian nuclear deal in his talks with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

John Bolton told Netanyahu on Monday that the United States sees the “highest importance” in preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and that’s why Trump withdrew from the deal negotiated by the Obama administration and was reapplying stiff sanctions.

Netanyahu agreed the deal was “disastrous” and called Trump’s decision to drop out historic.

Bolton has been a strident critic of the nuclear deal and has pushed for greater pressure on Tehran to ensure that it halts its support for terror groups in the Mideast and stops development of ballistic missiles. A former ambassador to the United Nations under President George W. Bush, Bolton is a longtime hawkish advocate for Israel.