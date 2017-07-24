Arab Riots Continue as Gaza Arabs Fire Another Rocket at Israel

Monday, July 24, 2017 at 4:43 am |

A rocket is seen from southern Israel as it is fired from the northern Gaza Strip toward Israel in this 2014 file photo. (Reuters/ Ronen Zvulun)

YERUSHALAYIM - Unrest continued Sunday night in Arab neighborhoods of Yerushalayim, as Arabs continued to demand that Israel remove body scanners, metal detectors and high-resolution cameras from the entrances to Har HaBayis. Riots took place in Silwan and in Ras al-Amud [Har Hazeisim], with Arabs throwing rocks, bricks and Molotov cocktails at Israeli security officers. Israeli forces used antiriot measures to break up the riots. No Israeli injuries were reported.

Gaza Arab terrorists overnight Sunday fired a rocket at southern Israel, the second one fired in a day. The rocket fell in an open area near the Gaza border fence. There were no injuries or damage reported. In response, an Israeli tank targeted and destroyed a Hamas installation in Gaza.

Soldiers overnight Sunday discovered a cache of arms in the Dehaishe refugee camp near Chevron. The cache consisted of rifles, hand grenades, and ammunition. The arms were seized and several arrests were made.

Overnight Sunday, security officials said they arrested eight wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.