IDF Seizes Illegal Weapons From PA Arabs

Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 4:27 am |

A Palestinian rioter jumps over burning tires during clashes with IDF troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near Beit El, Monday. (Reuters/Mohamad Torokman)

YERUSHALAYIM - Arab terrorists attacked IDF soldiers who were operating in the Balata refugee camp near Shechem. Soldiers responded with antiriot measures. No injuries were reported among soldiers. Meanwhile, soldiers in the Chevron region seized weapons that were being stored in a home in the village of Hirbat al-Carmel. Several machine guns and handguns, along with large amounts of ammunition, were seized. Several arrests were made.

In the Haifa area, police arrested 27 illegal Arabs who were found sleeping in a construction project. The illegal Arabs, who were apparently employees of the project, were found sleeping in wooden structures that they had built next to the project. Under questioning, several of the Arabs said that they were from areas of Shomron controlled by the PA, and that returning to their villages – as their work permit requires – cost them too much time and money. Several of the workers did not have permits at all. All of the workers were arrested, and will be sent back to PA areas after questioning.

Overnight Monday, security officials said they arrested 17 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.