More Syrian Shells Fall on Israeli Side of Golan Border

Tuesday, September 13, 2016 at 12:20 pm |

Smoke from explosions rises during fighting in the village of Jubata Al Khashab, held by Syrian rebel groups fighting to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad, as seen from the Israeli side of the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, on Sunday. (Reuters/Baz Ratner)

Three errant shells fell again Tuesday afternoon on the Golan Heights, fired apparently as part of the civil war on the Syrian side of the Golan border. Despite a truce that was supposed to be in effect as of Monday night, residents of the Golan reported hearing gunfire and explosions on the Syrian side of the border.

A shell from Syria also landed in Israel overnight Monday, and IDF forces retaliated by firing on Syrian Army positions on the other side of the border fence.

B’chasdei shamayim, no injuries or damage were reported.

A pitched battle has been taking place between rebel groups and Syrian Army troops for control of the Heights. The Syrian army controls a small section of the area adjacent to the border, and it is this area that the rebels are trying to wrest from them. Shells from Syria have landed in Israel a number of times within the past couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, the IDF on Tuesday held a drill along the Lebanese border, in which residents of several border towns had to quickly evacuate their homes. The drill was part of an overall, wide-scale drill that began Saturday night, as the IDF tests its capabilities and resources. In Tuesday’s drill, residents of the town were notified of an order to evacuate, and they did so on their own, packing vehicles and driving further south to an IDF base where they reported on their experiences.

The evacuation plan covers towns within four kilometers (two-and-a-half miles) of the border, IDF officials said. It is expected that in the event of a war with Hezbollah or other forces on the Lebanese side of the border, as many as 40% of residents of the Upper Galilee will be evacuated to the center of the country.