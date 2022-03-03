Israel Places $2B Guarantee to Keep Russia Air Travel Open

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 5:59 am |

View of Ben Gurion International Airport. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

The Knesset Finance Committee Thursday morning approved a $2 billion state guarantee framework to allow Israeli airlines to keep operating the Israel-Russia route.

The move comes against the backdrop of Western sanctions imposed on Russia for its military campaign in Ukraine.

Israeli airlines announced that they would not be able to continue flying on the Israel-Russia route since their security policies stipulated that insurance coverage would not be granted for aircraft and flights that come in violation of sanctions.

The state has decided to provide guarantees due to the presence of tens of thousands of Israeli nationals and a very large Jewish community in Russia.