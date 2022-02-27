Major Progress Made on Gush Etzion/Yerushalayim Tunnel Project

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 7:09 am |

Construction on the tunnels. (Yuval Dubskin/Dan Ben Amram Ltd.)

Additional major progress has been made on the construction of the new tunnels between Gush Etzion and Yerushalayim with the goal of alleviating traffic congestion between the two regions. After crews began digging out the new long tunnel (southern tunnel) several weeks ago, construction of the tunnel itself has commenced.

This complex project has been in progress over 400 days, and has taken thousands of manpower hours till this point. It is estimated that the new long tunnel (the new shorter northern tunnel was completed) will be open to traffic at the beginning of 2023. At the same time crews are carrying out renovations in order to upgrade the old tunnels.

In addition, a new underground passageway has opened connecting the Walleja Road via Har Gilo towards Gush Etzion, with an additional lane opened for those turning right towards Beitar Illit at the Hussan Junction.

Inside the tunnel. (Yuval Dubskin/Dan Ben Amram Ltd.)

Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman praised the progress of the project saying: “We thank the Moriah company that is overseeing the project and all the partners involved: Solel and Boneh, and the Oron Holdings and Investments Group, who are working tirelessly at night, as if it was the middle of the day, towards real solutions in solving the traffic and infrastructure problems and creating safer roads. This project is an impressive feat which is crucial for Gush Etzion and the entire area.”