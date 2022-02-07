Biden Tells Bennett He Will Visit Israel ‘Later This Year’

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters/Hamodia) -

Monday, February 7, 2022 at 5:26 am |

President Joe Biden (R.) and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the Oval Office, in Aug. 2021. (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said late on Sunday he spoke with President Joe Biden, who told the Israeli leader he will visit Israel “later this year,” the White House said in a statement.

The two leaders also spoke about Russia-Ukraine tensions and Bennett said he had congratulated Biden on the U.S. raid that led to the death of the leader of the jihadist group Islamic State, Abu Ibrahim al-Quraishi.

“The two leaders also discussed global challenges outside of the Middle East region, including the potential of further Russian aggression against Ukraine,” said the White House.

The two also discussed ways to halt Iran’s nuclear program.

“The President underscored his commitment to expanding stability and partnerships across the Middle East region, as exemplified by the Abraham Accords, together with Israelis and Palestinians enjoying equal measures of security, freedom and prosperity.”

Biden also emphasized to Bennett his “full support” for replenishing Israel’s Iron Dome missile-defense system, the White House said.

Bennett said in a statement that he thanked Biden for his support of Israel and invited him to visit. Biden replied that he “looks forward to a visit later this year.”

“They agreed that their teams would remain in close consultation,” said the White House.