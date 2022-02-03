Diplomatic Flareup with Ukrainian Ambassador Over Crisis with Russia

YERUSHALAYIM -

Russian soldiers attend a military training at the Yurginsky training ground in the Kemerovo region, Russia, on Wednesday. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Relations between Israel and Ukraine were strained on Thursday after Kyiv’s ambassador took offense at what he perceived as Israel’s failing to take the crisis with Russia seriously and spouting Russian propaganda.

The flareup occurred after Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said that “at the moment, the [Israeli] assessment is that we don’t see a violent confrontation soon. I also don’t think a world war is about to start there,” he told Axios.

In a statement posted online, the Ukrainian envoy Yevgen Korniychuk said he is “deeply appalled by the recent remarks of Mr. Lapid regarding his vision of the ‘Russia-Ukraine conflict.’

“I would like to remind Mr. Minister that it is not a conflict — it is a WAR, that Russia aggressively and cynically conducts against Ukraine. It is a shame, that Mr. Lapid has not noticed the war in the center of Europe which lasts for eight years already.”

“Unfortunately, Mr. Minister reiterates rhetoric of Russian propaganda and ignores the disturbing massages from his own strongest allies – USA, Britain and EU — regarding the high possibility of full scale Russian military invasion into Ukraine in coming weeks.

He adds: “I would suggest Mr. Lapid to have a phone conversation not only with the minister of foreign affairs of aggressor state but also communicate with Ukrainian side, to see the real picture instead of using Russian clichés.”

Lapid is expected to speak with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the coming days.

Korniychuk also called on senior Israeli officials to show solidarity by visiting Kyiv.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry reportedly summoned Korniychuk for a reprimand, but no specific date was mentioned.