Man Seriously Injured by Falling Tree in ‘Carmel’ Storm

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, December 20, 2021 at 5:43 am |

The fallen tree in Netanya on Monday. (Ichud Hatzalah)

The first major storm system of winter 2021-22, dubbed “Carmel” by Israel’s meteorological authorities, hit the country early Monday, dumping heavy rain on northern and central Israel, accompanied by thunder, lightning and heavy winds.

Snowfall was reported on Mount Hermon Monday morning, and the storm was expected to intensify Monday afternoon.

Earlier Monday, the heavy wind toppled a tree in Netanya, which fell on a 40-year-old man who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Commander of the IDF’s ground forces Maj. Gen. Yoav Strick has issued instructions to stop a number of training regimens due to weather conditions, although ongoing training in northern Israel is at the discretion of division commanders.

“The IDF is working to protect the safety of those who serve, while taking care to maintain the forces’ operational readiness,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

Also Monday, personnel from the Israel Nature and Parks Authority blocked off a number of hiking trails in flood-prone areas nationwide.