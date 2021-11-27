Interior Minister to Submit Bill to Lengthen DST

YERUSHALAYIM -

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked announced on Channel 12 on Motzoei Shabbos that she wishes to lengthen Daylight Savings Time by about three weeks this coming spring.

The proposal will be submitted to the Knesset for approval in the coming month.

“Lengthening Daylight Savings Time will cut costs for the economy and will have no negative effect on the students or the public who daven Shacharis. In doing so, Israel is in fact aligning itself with the United States, where the clock is also changed [to DST] in early March,” she said.

Daylight Saving Time is currently scheduled to begin in Israel on Friday, March 25, 2022.