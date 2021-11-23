Apple Sues NSO Group for Targeting Its Customers

YERUSHALAYIM -

2:25 pm

Apple logo is seen on the Apple store in Paris, France July 15, 2020. (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo)

The NSO Group’s troubles multiplied on Tuesday, as Apple filed a lawsuit against the company’s alleged surveillance and targeting of Apple users.

The tech giant is also seeking a permanent injunction to ban NSO Group from using any Apple products or services.

“State-sponsored actors like the NSO Group spend millions of dollars on sophisticated surveillance technologies without effective accountability. That needs to change,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering.

“Apple devices are the most secure consumer hardware on the market — but private companies developing state-sponsored spyware have become even more dangerous.

“While these cybersecurity threats only impact a very small number of our customers, we take any attack on our users very seriously, and we’re constantly working to strengthen the security and privacy protections in iOS to keep all our users safe,” Federighi said.

Apple accused NSO of creating more than 100 fake Apple ID user credentials to carry out its attacks.

Also on Tuesday, Moody’s investment ratings agency warned that NSO, which is heavily in debt, is at risk of financial collapse.

The company’s troubles began earlier this year as it faced an international outcry over charges that its software was being used to spy on government officials, journalists and activists.

U.S. officials have placed the company on a trade blacklist. NSO has also faced either legal action or criticism from Microsoft, Meta Platforms , Alphabet and Cisco Systems.

NSO denies any wrongdoing.