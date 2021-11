YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters) -

Thursday, November 11, 2021

The logo of Israeli cyber firm NSO Group at one of its branches in the Arava Desert, southern Israel. (Reuters/Amir Cohen/File Photo)

The CEO-designate of NSO Group has resigned, citing the Israeli spyware company’s blacklisting by the U.S. Commerce Department last week, Israeli media said on Thursday.

NSO Group declined to comment.

Isaac Benbenisti, an NSO Group co-president, was named for the top role on Oct. 31, but had yet to assume it.