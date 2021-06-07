Yerushalayim Flag March Canceled After Police Impose Restrictions

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, June 7, 2021 at 5:59 am |

A scene of celebration from the Yerushalayim Day Flag March in 2019. (Hadas Parush/Flash90, File)

The flag march through the Old City of Yerushalayim, set for Thursday, was called off on Monday after Israel Police rejected the organizers’ request that participants be allowed to march through the Old City’s Damascus Gate.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz held a briefing on Sunday to discuss the march and urged the police to cancel it.

Gantz met with IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant-General Aviv Kochavi, the police inspector-general and additional security authorities to discuss the march.

Originally, the march was scheduled to pass through the Damascus Gate. Organizers said that the march was needed to make up for the one that was canceled last month on Yerushalayim Day due to the escalation in tensions on Har HaBayis and with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The traditional march was postponed May 11 amid rising tension in Yerushalayim, as well as the outbreak of war with Hamas and the onset of Operation Guardian of the Walls after Hamas fired rockets toward Yerushalayim later that day.