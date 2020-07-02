500 Reserves Soldiers Recruited to Deal With Coronavirus

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 8:16 am |

Defense Minister Benny Gantz leads a meeting in the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv, Thursday. (Defense Ministry)

Defense Minister Benny Gantz has ordered the recruitment of an additional 500 reserves soldiers in order to help deal with the coronavirus crisis, especially as a new spike has been seen in Israel in recent weeks.

Gantz held a meeting to assess the situation on Thursday together with the Deputy Chief of Staff of the IDF, the head of the Home Front Command, the Director-General of the Defense Ministry, and other officials.

It was also decided that the Defense Ministry will open additional hotels to accommodate coronavirus patients, with the aim of getting the patients out of the cities, isolating them and treating them.

The Home Front Command will step up efforts to establish control centers in cities that have many cases, for the benefit of information and for the evacuation of patients.