Report: Gaza Balloon, Kite Terror Still Ongoing, Despite Truce Claims

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 8:11 am |

Gaza terrorists prepare a balloon that will be attached to flammable materials to be flown toward Israel near the Israeli Gaza border, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on June 17. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

The security cabinet on Wednesday morning held a marathon session to discuss further easing of the situation in Gaza and the ramifications of the long-term ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, brokered by Egyptian and U.N. officials. The Kerem Shalom crossing was opened Wednesday for full movement of goods into Gaza, because, security officials said, the situation in southern Israel has been “very quiet” since last Thursday night, when the current ceasefire went into effect.

But a report on Channel 20 Wednesday said that things were not as quiet as they seem – or as claimed by the government. The report cited numerous witnesses who claimed to have seen several terror balloons and kites with flammable material attached. The kites and balloons were seen in several communities in the Gaza border area, and as far north as Be’er Sheva, the report said.

At least one balloon with a picture of a Gaza Arab terrorist killed by Israel fell in the Ofakim area, the report added. The IDF and the Defense Ministry had no comment about the reports, Channel 20 said. Reports later Wednesday afternoon said that a fire broke out near Kibbutz Alumim, located near the Gaza border, and that it was “likely” caused by a terror balloon or kite, kibbutz officials were quoted by Channel 20 as saying.