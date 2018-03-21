Palestinian Teen on Trial for Hitting Israeli Soldier Agrees to Plea Deal

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters/Hamodia) -

A Palestinian teenage girl on trial for slapping an Israeli soldier accepted a plea deal on Wednesday under which she will be sentenced to eight months in prison, Haaretz said.

Ahed Tamimi’s lawyer was not immediately available to comment. The attorney told Reuters earlier that a plea bargain over the December incident had been offered by military prosecutors.

As part of the agreement, Tamimi will confess to four of the 12 charges against her, including incitement and assaulting a soldier.

The plea deal has yet to be approved by the military court.