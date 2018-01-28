Assad: We’ll Attack Ben Gurion Airport If Israeli Raids Don’t Stop

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, January 28, 2018 at 3:34 am |

Travelers seen at the departure hall of Ben Gurion Airport. (Moshe Shai/Flash90)

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has threatened to bomb Ben Gurion Airport if Israel continues to attack the Syrian army and Hezbollah terrorists in his country. The Lebanese newspaper A-Diar reported that Assad made the comments in a conversation Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the report, Assad said he had Scud missiles with the range to hit Israel’s main airport. “We take Syria’s honor more seriously than anything else,” he told Putin, and Israel, with its ongoing aerial attacks in Syria, is violating that honor. According to the report, Putin told Assad that he would pass his message on to the Israelis.

In recent months, international media have reported that Israel has made numerous aerial strikes in Syria, attacking Syrian military installations and Hezbollah weapons convoys into and out of the country. Some of the alleged Israeli attacks have been against Iranian forces stationed in the country. Earlier this month, Israeli planes targeted an area north of Damascus, hitting a site that was said to be a military base for Iran.

Israel had no comment on the report. Israel has numerous times pledged to prevent Syrian territory being used for Iran to set up bases or transfer high-quality weaponry to Lebanon’s Hezbollah terror group, which has been helping Damascus beat back a six-year-old rebellion.