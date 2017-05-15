Ukraine PM in Israel After Fence-Mending

Monday, May 15, 2017 at 12:12 pm |

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu meets with at the Prime Minister’s office in Yerushalayim on Monday. (Kobi Gideon/GPO)

YERUSHALAYIM - Volodymyr Groysman, the first Jewish prime minister of Ukraine, was in Yerushalayim on Monday, after an earlier visit was canceled to due to his country’s vote against Israel in the U.N. Security Council last December.

At a joint press conference, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu made reference to a recent Ukrainian vote at UNESCO, this time with Israel, which paved the way to Monday’s visit:

“You reaffirmed [your] friendship for us in the important vote in UNESCO, which sets our relations on a future course, which I deeply appreciate. I know your own personal involvement in this decision, and it’s doubly appreciated. And I know your stance and the stance of the government against anti-Semitism, and that’s triply appreciated,” Mr. Netanyahu told Mr. Groysman.

Mr. Groysman signed a series of cooperation agreements, including: for disaster prevention and rescue operations; a plan for bilateral cooperation in health and medicine for 2017-2021; an administrative agreement between the Israel Tax Authority and the Ukraine Fiscal Service on the exchange of statistical data regarding bilateral trade; and implementation of a plan for temporary employment of Ukrainian workers in certain sectors in the Israeli labor market.

The Ukrainian Prime Minister invited Prime Minister Netanyahu to visit Ukraine, and Prime Minister Netanyahu accepted the invitation.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman (L) and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at the President’s residence in Yerushalayim on Monday. (Mark Neyman/GPO)

In addition, he is holding meetings with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and a host of other officials, including President Reuven Rivlin, Environmental Protection Minister Zeev Elkin, Social Welfare and Social Services Minister Haim Katz, Economy and Industry Minister Eli Cohen and Health Minister Rabbi Yaakov Litzman. The Ukrainian delegation included: Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze; Education and Science Minister Liliia Hrynevych; Culture Minister Yevhen Nyschuk; Cabinet Minister Oleksandr Saienko; Welfare Minister Andrii Reva; Acting Healthcare Minister Uliana Nadia Suprun and Deputy Economic Development and Trade Minister and Trade Representative Nataliia Mykolska.