IDF Retaliates to Rocket Fire From Gaza

Monday, February 6, 2017 at 5:59 am |

IDF tanks redeploy in South Israel along the border with Gaza (background). (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM (AP) - The IDF says its forces retaliated to a rocket fired from Gaza that exploded in Israel.

It said a tank fired at a Hamas position Monday morning. No injuries were reported in either incident. Sirens wailed in parts of southern Israel warning of incoming rockets.

Israel typically responds to any rocket fire from Gaza, holding the Islamic terror group Hamas that rules Gaza responsible for all attacks emanating from the territory.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility in Gaza for the attack.