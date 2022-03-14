Israel Government Websites Crash in Suspected Cyberattack

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, March 14, 2022 at 3:11 pm |

Israeli government websites were down on Monday evening for a few minutes in a suspected cyberattack, said Kan news quoting a Defense Ministry official.

A National Cyber Directorate official told Israeli media that they are working on repairing the problem, though he said he could not elaborate on the cause of the crash.

A security official said that it appeared to be the largest incident of its kind targeting Israeli infrastructure.

Alleged Iranian-affiliated hacker group Black Shadow claimed responsibility for the attack, Iranian state-owned news outlet IRNA reported.

Main domains such as the homepage appear to be down. However, several subdomains are still active.