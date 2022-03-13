Zelensky Wants Rally at Yad Vashem

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 1:06 pm |

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking in Kyiv last week. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants to address a rally at Yad Vashem, the Walla news site reported on Sunday.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk met Sunday with Yad Vashem chairman Dani Dayan to request permission to hold the event there.

However, Dayan did not respond affirmatively. Sources at the Holocaust memorial museum were quoted as saying that while they are very supportive of Ukraine’s fight against the invading Russians, it would not be in keeping with Yad Vashem’s non-political stance.

Zelensky has also asked to speak with the Knesset via Zoom, an event which is reportedly being organized.

The purpose of the events is to galvanize support in Israel for stronger material support of Ukraine in the form of military equipment, which Israel has thus far refused to provide.