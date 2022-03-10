Jihad Lambasts Turkey Over Israeli Presidential Visit

Yerushalayim (Israel Hayom, Hamodia) -

Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 5:10 am |

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators take part in a protest against the visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog, outside the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, March 9, 2022. (REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya)

Islamic Jihad terrorist groups on Wednesday lambasted Turkey over a visit by the Israeli President, saying it was a cause for “concern.”

Turkey is the home base for a number of senior Hamas leaders. Careful not to name Turkey or Erdogan in its statement, the terrorist group said it is “following with great concern” visits by Herzog and other Israeli officials “to a number of Arab and Islamic countries in the region. … We adamantly reject any form of contact with the Israeli enemy.”

“Hamas regrets such visits to Arab and Islamic countries, which constitute a strategic depth for the Palestinian people and its just national issue. We call on [Arab countries] not to allow the Zionist entity an opportunity to infiltrate the region and undermine the interests of the peoples in the region.

“This visit comes during the aggressive Zionist escalation against our people in Jerusalem, the enemy’s plans to Judaize the holy sites, and settler raids on the Al-Aqsa Mosque. This visit is an achievement for the enemy in its fight against the Palestinian people,” the PIJ’s statement continued. “The desire to restore relations with the enemy on the pretext of the interest of one state or another is a betrayal of Jerusalem and Palestine.

“This visit ignores the blood of the martyrs who fell to break the siege on the Gaza Strip and goes against the Turkish people’s support of the Palestinian people,” the terrorist group said, referring to the 2010 raid on the Marmara.