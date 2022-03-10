Chief Rabbi Harav David Lau Lands in Moldova

Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 4:59 am |

Rabbi David Lau.

The Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi David Lau, landed Thursday morning in Moldova for a quick visit to the Jewish community there.

In an interview with Kikar he said, “I came to share some words with the refugees who escaped the war zone to Moldova. I also came to speak with those who are working to welcome them in such a warm and kind way.

“In addition, I came to answer complicated halachic questions that arose due to the war. The Chief Rabbi of Moldova asked me to come, and I complied with his request, and I admire his great deeds.

“To the refugees I say, one has to look at the full part of the glass, and I think whoever managed to survive and get here must appreciate the good part of the story.”

In response to a question about the special beis din the Chief Rabbi set up, he said, “We set up a beis din of three retired Dayanim, because I did not want to drop these cases on Dayanim who are working, as they already have a large workload. These are experienced judges who are familiar with the relevant details.”

The Chief Rabbi confirmed that Israel will accept any refugee who has no home, but will only offer citizenship and permanent residence to those whose Judaism is verified.