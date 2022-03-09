Tehran Warns of Retribution for Revolutionary Guard Deaths

Jerusalem (Israel Hayom, Hamodia) -

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 5:33 am |

Men inspect damage after Syria State Media reported an Israeli attack in Damascus, Syria, in this handout released by SANA on March 7, 2022. (SANA/Handout via REUTERS)

Tehran has announced that members of its Revolutionary Guard were killed on Monday in airstrikes near Damascus. According to SANA, Israel was responsible for the strikes. This is the first of such a disclosure by Tehran in four years.

Col. Ehsan Karbalaipour and Col. Morteza Saidnejad were both killed in the alleged Israeli airstrike, Iranian state media outlets reported Tuesday.

Tehran would make sure “the Zionist regime will pay for this crime,” the outlets said.

Iran last admitted to fatalities sustained by alleged Israeli attacks in 2018. According to reports at the time, the 14 people killed an airstrike on Syria’s T4 airbase included members of the Revolutionary Guards.