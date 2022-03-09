Chairman of Vaad Hayeshivos Appeals to Yeshivah Students

Yerushalayim -

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 9:40 am |

Rabbi Chaim Aharon Kaufman, chairman of Vaad Hayeshivos, issued a sharp letter to the chareidi public, in which he points out the reasons many lose their yeshivah status. This, in return, complicates their deferment from military service.

Rabbi Kaufman wrote that the top reason is irregular overseas travel without obtaining a prior permit. Another reason for losing yeshivah student status is the failure to show up at the recruitment bureau. He said, “In order to prevent this incident, it is arranged for all the students to report at the same time in each yeshivah, thus preventing bitul Torah.

He ends by pointing out the consequences of losing yeshivah student status and asks for all to be aware of the responsibility and to assist in the smooth running of the process.