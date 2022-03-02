German Chancellor Visits Israel as Russia-Ukraine War Rages

YERUSHALAYIM (AP) -

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 4:00 am |

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a visit at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum in Yerushalayim, Wednesday. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz kicked off a visited to Israel on Wednesday, briefly leaving Europe as the continent’s largest ground war in generations rages between Russia and Ukraine.

Scholz arrived in Israel Tuesday evening and will return to Germany later Wednesday in a visit — his first to Israel since becoming German leader — that was planned before the fighting erupted. He toured the Holocaust memorial Yad Vashem alongside Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the two were set to hold a press conference later in the day.

His visit comes as Russia’s assault on Ukraine continued for a seventh day, and as Western countries have rallied together against the incursion.

The war has prompted historic changes to Germany’s defense policies. The German government said Saturday it will send anti-tank weapons and surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine — abandoning its long-held refusal to export weapons to conflict zones in a historic break with its post-World War II foreign policy.

Berlin also announced it is committing 100 billion euros to a special fund for its armed forces, raising defense spending above 2% of GDP — a measure on which it had long lagged.

In the decades following the Holocaust, in which Nazi Germany killed six million Jews, Hy”d, Germany and Israel have become staunch allies. The countries’ Cabinets hold regular joint sessions, and Germany is Israel’s most important trade partner in the European Union.

But Germany, like much of Europe, is at odds with Israel when it comes to the Palestinian issue. Germany has called for a Palestinian state alongside Israel. Germany is also among world powers negotiating with Iran over its nuclear program.