IDF Troops Kill Palestinian Boy in Firebombing Incident

BEIT LECHEM (Reuters) -

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 5:02 pm |

Israeli troops killed a Palestinian boy on Tuesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, in an incident the army described as the shooting of a firebomber.

The boy killed in al-Khader village, near Beit Lechem, was 14, the ministry said in a statement, demanding an international investigation of Israel.

The army said soldiers deployed nearby saw three people throwing firebombs at passing cars. “The troops operated to stop them, firing at one of the suspects,” its statement said, adding that he died of his wounds despite them providing first aid.

Reuters could not immediately locate independent witnesses to the incident.