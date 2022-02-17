IDF Shoots Down Hezbollah Drone Crossing Lebanon Border

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 2:15 pm |

Wall between Israel and Lebanon in the northern Israeli town of Shlomi, August 24, 2021. (Flash90)

Israeli forces shot down a Hezbollah drone that crossed the border with Lebanon on Thursday, the IDF Spokesperson Unit reported.

“The drone was detected and under observation of forces during the entire incident,” the IDF said.

It was believed to belong to the Hezbollah special forces unit that is expected to take part in infiltrations into Israeli territory in the event of hostilities.

Kan news reported on Wednesday that the defense system was preparing for a possible drone attack from Iran after U.S. forces downed two Iranian drones in Iraq. There was a concern that the drones were meant to reach Israel and then be detonated.

Another Hezbollah drone shot down at the beginning of January revealed the faces of the Hezbollah operatives and images of their vehicles.