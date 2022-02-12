Young man Assaulted in Flatbush on Friday Night

BROOKLYN -

Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 8:01 pm |

Friday night at approximately 10:35 pm, a young frum man walking Avenue L between New York Ave and East 32 was assaulted in an unprovoked attack.

As the young man was walking, a minivan pulled up and someone in the car asked the young man where the nearest gas station is located. The young man replied that there were none in the area and continued walking. The van followed him and the fellow in the car jumped out and punched him. Thee driver was filming what had transpired.

Immediately after Shabbos the police were called, and Flatbush Shomrim told Hamodia that they had retrieved and are reviewing footage from the area.

A few minutes after this incident, another young Jewish boy was walking at Kings Highway and Nostrand Avenue where two people were filling up with gas. One of the people was filming and began yelling at the Jewish boy, who fled when the person began chasing him.

Police and Shomrim are reviewing video footage from the gas station to determine if the two incidents were perpetrated by the same group.