Bennett Speaks with Biden

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 2:28 pm |

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday evening, the first time the two had talked since they met at the White House in August.

Bennett congratulated President Biden on the operation to eliminate ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi and said that the world is now a safer place thanks to the courageous operation of the U.S. forces.

The two leaders also discussed regional challenges, especially the growing Iranian aggression, and the steps to block the Iranian nuclear program. They also discussed the situation between Russia and Ukraine.

Bennett thanked Biden for his steadfast support of Israel as well as the support of his entire administration, especially with regard to American assistance with the Iron Dome.

Bennett invited Biden and the First Lady to visit Israel and the two leaders agreed to be in regular contact.