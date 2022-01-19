Snow Accumulates in Golan as Yerushalayim Prepares for Snow

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 6:32 am |

The Yerushalayim municipality maintenance department prepares tractors for clearing the snow which is expected to fall in Yerushalayim Wednesday night. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Snow has piled up in Nimrod, at the foot of Mount Hermon, and in Ein Zivan in the Golan Heights.

School has been canceled in many northern Golan localities, due to the snowfall in the area that has left roads blocked.

Meanwhile, the Kinneret rose by 1.5 centimeters (0.59 inches) since Tuesday, and now stands at 1.82 meters (5.97 feet) below the upper red line.

Emergency, rescue and medical services were gearing up for a massive winter storm that is set to hit later Wednesday, possibly even bringing snow to Yerushalayim for the first time in several years.

Authorities said that schools in Yerushalayim will remain open Wednesday.