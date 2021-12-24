Israel Corona Cabinet Releases New COVID Regulations for Malls

Friday, December 24, 2021 at 12:15 pm |

Israel’s Corona Cabinet released new COVID regulations for malls on Friday afternoon. The regulations will take effect at midnight Sunday night, subject to the approval of the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee:

Malls will operate in accordance with the Purple Badge, according to the occupancy rate of 15:1 (one person per 15 square meters)

Entry to malls that are bigger than 100 square meters will be subject to the Green Pass, in both open facilities and in malls and enclosed facilities. Employees of such stores will also be subject to the Green Pass.

Food stalls in malls will provide take-away service only to customers upon presentation of a Green Pass. There will be no seating.

Entry to restaurants inside malls will be subject to presentation of a Green Pass as is currently done in restaurants.

The Green Pass in malls and commercial facilities will not apply to places that provide essential services as follows: Stores that sell hygiene products, opticians, stores that sell medical assistance devices, minimarkets, groceries and supermarkets. Such places will continue on their current formats (Purple Badge according to a 1:7 occupancy rate).