Security Guard Wounded in Car-Ramming Attack at Te’enim Checkpoint

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, December 6, 2021 at 2:22 am |

The Te’enim checkpoint after a Palestinian terrorist rammed a guard, before he was shot, early Monday. (Defense Ministry Border Crossing Authority)

A security guard was seriously wounded early on Monday in a suspected ramming attack at the Te’enim checkpoint to the Shomron.

A 16-year-old Palestinian carried out the attack. He was shot and later died in the hospital.

According to the Defense Ministry, the Palestinian youth drove at high speed into the checkpoint from the West Bank entrance and rammed his car into the guard post, seriously injuring a 34-year-old security guard on duty.

Guards opened fire on the car, injuring the suspected terrorist, who was then taken to the hospital where he died from his wounds.

“This is a serious incident,” Defense Ministry Director General Amir Eshel said. “The guards at the checkpoint responded quickly and ended the attack within seconds,” he said.

The car-ramming followed what appears to be an uptick in terror attacks carried out by lone-wolf terrorists over the past few weeks, causing security officials concern.

On Shabbos afternoon, a resident of Yehudah and Shomron stabbed a chareidi man outside the Damascus Gate to the Old City of Yerushalayim and attempted to stab police officers on the scene. He was shot and killed on site.

Two weeks ago, an immigrant from South Africa was shot dead near the Kosel.