Israeli Startups Raise $2.4B in July

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 2, 2021 at 5:52 am |

Israeli startups raised $2.4 billion in July 2021, bringing the total amount raised in the first seven months of 2021 to $14.3 billion, up almost 50% from 2020’s record $10 billion in financing rounds.

Financial daily Globes noted that the figure is most likely higher as many companies prefer not to reveal the investments they have received.

The report further noted that “this was the fifth consecutive month that Israeli startups raised $2 billion or more.”

According to IVC-Meitar, a database that reviews all Israeli high-tech activity, including fundraising, mergers and acquisitions, and the capital market, Israeli startups raised $11.9 billion in the first half of 2021.

The report said that over $2 billion of the funds raised in July were by startups completing financing rounds of $50 million or more.

In July, cryptocurrency platform Fireblocks led the way by raising $310 million, valuing the company at $2.2 billion, followed by cybersecurity firm Cybereason, which raised $275 million dollars, for a valuation of the company at 3.2 billion dollars.

The anyVision startup, specializing in facial recognition, raised $235 million, while Outbrain, specializing in content recommendation, raised $200 million, a few weeks before its initial public offering on the Nasdaq.

Stem cell-grown meat startup Aleph Farms raised $105 million and malicious activity detection firm Activefence raised $100 million.