Right, Left Blocs Agree to Equality in Coalition

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, June 7, 2021 at 2:25 pm |

Head of the Yesh Atid party Yair Lapid at a faction meeting in the Knesset, Monday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Yesh Atid and Yamina parties will have parity in the new government, according to the coalition agreement, as reported over Israeli media on Monday night.

Every bill supported by the coalition will require the approval of both the prime minister and the alternate prime minister, who will each be invested with veto power, according to sources familiar with the negotiations.

The votes of the right-wing bloc –Yamina and New Hope – will have the same weight as those of the other six parties in the coalition combined in the cabinet and the Ministerial Committee on Legislation. That means six from each bloc in the security cabinet.

Other provisions of the agreement that were disclosed include a prime ministerial rotation, as previously reported, with Naftali Bennett serving as prime minister and Lapid as alternate prime minister until August 2023, when they will trade places, according to the deal, which includes certain safeguards intended to ensure it implementation, which had eluded the previous coalition.

An updating of the Norwegian Law, which allows ministers and deputy ministers to resign from the Knesset in order to allow their party members to fill their vacancies

Accordingly, New Hope and Meretz, which have six seats each, could have three new MKs enter the Knesset. Yamina, Labor and Yisrael Beytenu, which have seven seats and Blue and White, which has eight, could have four MKs join, and Yesh Atid, which has 17 could have five.