After Impeachment, Trump Releases Video Calling for Peace, Condemning Censorship

Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 6:28 pm |

President Donald Trump released this video statement from the Oval Office shortly after the House of representatives voted to impeach him Wednesday afternoon. The video was posted to the official White House Twitter account, as Trump’s personal accounts on Twitter and other social media platforms have been suspended.

In the statement, Trump called for peace and condemned political violence – but unlike the video statement he made outside the White House during the riots at the Capitol last week calling for peace, this time he did not repeat his claims of election fraud. In the video Wednesday, the president also condemned censorship by social-media companies.