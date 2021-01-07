See Trump Video Banned by Social Media

Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 2:39 pm |

Screenshot of President Donald Trump speaking outside the White House on Wednesday afternoon, in a video banned by social-media platforms.

As pro-Trump protestors were storming the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, disrupting Congress’ certification of the 2020 presidential election, Trump posted a video message in which he told protestors, “You have to go home now. We have to have peace,” but reiterated his claims of electoral fraud.

“We had an election that was stolen from us,” the president said. “It was a landslide election, and everyone knows it, especially the other side.”

Social-media companies deleted the video and blocked Trump’s accounts. Below is the banned video.