House Impeaches Trump for Second Time in 13 Months; 10 Republicans Join All Democrats in Voting ‘Yes’

Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 4:48 pm |

President Donald Trump walks to the White House residence Tuesday night after exiting Marine One, upon his return from Texas to view the wall on the U.s.-Mexico border. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The House of Representatives voted Wednesday afternoon to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time in 13 months. Ten Republicans joined all Democrats in voting for impeachment. The final vote was 232-197.



The impeachment charge is for “incitement of insurrection,” accusing Trump of provoking the riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday as Congress was voting to certify the 2020 presidential election results. The rioters had marched to the Capitol following a rally in which Trump repeated his unproven claims of massive electoral fraud.

The House will now have to vote on a resolution to send the article of impeachment to the Senate for a trial, in which Trump can be removed from office by the vote of at least 67 senators. If all 50 Democratic senators vote for impeachment, 17 Republicans would have to join.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell will not call an emergency session to ensure that the Senate trial is held before Trump leaves office Jan. 20, and urged officials to spend the next week focusing on ensuring an orderly presidential transition rather than impeachment.

Minutes after the impeachment vote Wednesday, McConnell released the following a statement:

“The House of Representatives has voted to impeach the President. The Senate process will now begin at our first regular meeting following receipt of the article from the House.

“Given the rules, procedures, and Senate precedents that govern presidential impeachment trials, there is simply no chance that a fair or serious trial could conclude before President-elect Biden is sworn in next week. The Senate has held three presidential impeachment trials. They have lasted 83 days, 37 days, and 21 days respectively.

“Even if the Senate process were to begin this week and move promptly, no final verdict would be reached until after President Trump had left office. This is not a decision I am making; it is a fact. The President-elect himself stated last week that his inauguration on January 20 is the ‘quickest’ path for any change in the occupant of the presidency.

“In light of this reality, I believe it will best serve our nation if Congress and the executive branch spend the next seven days completely focused on facilitating a safe inauguration and an orderly transfer of power to the incoming Biden Administration. I am grateful to the offices and institutions within the Capitol that are working around the clock, alongside federal and local law enforcement, to prepare for a safe and successful inauguration at the Capitol next Wednesday.”

The New York Times had reported earlier that McConnell himself has privately indicated that he will vote for impeachment. But in a letter to GOP colleagues Wednesday, before the House impeachment vote, McConnell said, “While the press has been full of speculation, I have not made a final decision on how I will vote and I intend to listen to the legal arguments when they are presented to the Senate.”

