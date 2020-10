Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 6:49 am |

YERUSHALAYIM -

Inside a kindergarten, readied for Health Ministry guideline compliance.

(Chen Leopold/Flash90)

The Yerushalayim Municipality has announced Tuesday that kindergartens in the capital will resume the regular six-day a week format from next week.

Operation will be dependent on compliance with Health Ministry guidelines.