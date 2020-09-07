Indictment Filed for Terrorist Who Murdered Rabbi Shai Ohayon, Hy”d

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, September 7, 2020 at 2:40 am |

Security forces at the scene of the stabbing attack in Petach Tikva on August 26. (Flash90)

The terrorist who killed Rabbi Shai Ohayon, Hy”d, in a stabbing attack in Petach Tikva two weeks ago was charged with murder on Monday.

The Central District Attorney’s Office filed an indictment in the Central District Court against terrorist Khalil Doikat, a 46-year-old resident of Kafr Rogiv, for the murder of Rabbi Ohayon on Aug. 26.

Rabbi Ohayon, a 39-year-old father of four, was found unconscious near the Segula Junction with multiple stab wounds, and was pronounced dead shortly after.

The Palestinian suspect, who holds an Israeli work permit, was arrested by police shortly afterward with a bloodstained knife apparently used in the attack. He was handed over to the Shin Bet.

According to reports, the suspect suffered from mental disorders and had been treated by health officials in the Palestinian Authority. He had no history of terror activities and did not belong to any terror group.