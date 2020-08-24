Pompeo Arrives in Israel, Will Travel to Sudan and Bahrain

YERUSHALAYIM (AP/Hamodia) -

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed in Israel on Monday, on the first leg of his Mideast press the momentum of the Trump administration’s Arab-Israeli peace push.

Pompeo was first to meet with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in Yerushalayim and discuss the recently announced historic agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, brokered by Washington, to establish diplomatic ties. The two were expected to also discuss Iran and China.

The agreement delivered a key foreign policy victory to President Donald Trump as he seeks reelection and reflected a changing Middle East in which shared concerns about archenemy Iran have largely overtaken traditional Arab support for the Palestinians.

Earlier this month, the U.S., Israel and the UAE announced the deal to establish full diplomatic relations, which also requires Israel to freeze its plans to annex parts of Yehudah and Shomron.

Later in the trip, Pompeo was to meet with Netanyahu’s partner in the government and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, as well as Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

After his Israel stop Pompeo was also slated to visit Sudan, the UAE and Bahrain, with additional stops in the Gulf possible, the State Department had said. In Sudan, the secretary of state said he would push for “deepening the Sudan-Israel relationship.”

In Sudan, Pompeo will meet with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and Sovereign Council Chairman Gen. Abdel Fattah el-Burhan to support their civilian-led transitional government and discuss “deepening the Sudan-Israel relationship.”

Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer said Sunday that he is working behind the scenes on more Israeli peace agreements with Arab countries.

“Doing this behind the scenes is very important,” he told Dubai-based Al Arabiya news channel.

“There are several countries where there are possibilities [for peace],” Dermer said. “I don’t want to say this specific country or not. But there are several countries, and we hope that we see another breakthrough very, very, soon in the weeks and months ahead.”

Also Sunday, White House Special Advisor Jared Kushner said the peace agreement between Israel and the UAE increased the chances that the latter would be able to buy F-35 stealth jets from the U.S.

Netanyahu opposes such a sale to any other country in the Middle East, citing Israel’s qualitative military edge (QME). But talk of the UAE being able to buy F-35s has raised questions as to whether Netanyahu knew it would happen soon after normalization, despite his protestations.

“The UAE has wanted F-35s for a long time,” Kushner told CNN. “The group that wants them not to get it the most is obviously Iran… and the reality is that this new peace agreement should increase the probability of them getting it.

“The UAE is a tremendous military partner for America for many years,” he said, adding that selling F-35s is “something we could see potentially happening now as a result of this great breakthrough.”

The matter is under review in the U.S. State Department and military, Kushner said, and “obviously we’ll look at the QME and do everything in accordance with the right standards.”