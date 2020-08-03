Israel Bombs Gaza Targets in Response to Rocket Attack

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 3, 2020 at 6:03 am |

A ball of fire and smoke rises during Israeli airstrikes in the southern Gaza Strip, early Monday. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

Israeli warplanes hit several Hamas sites in central and southern Gaza Strip early Monday, the IDF said, hours after Palestinians fired a rocket into Israel from the coastal enclave.

The planes attacked Hamas targets, including a concrete production site used to build underground infrastructure.

The IDF “views all terrorist activities against Israeli territory with severity and will continue to act as necessary against attempts to harm Israeli civilians,” it stated.

“The Hamas terror organization bears responsibility for what is happening in and out of the Gaza Strip, and it will bear the consequences for terrorist operations against Israeli citizens,” the IDF added.

Earlier on Sunday, Gaza terrorists launched a rocket at Israeli communities in the Strip’s vicinity. The rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system. Fragments of the intercepted rocket fell in the city of Sderot, damaging a car.

The rocket triggered sirens in Israeli communities northeast of the Gaza Strip, sending tens of thousands of residents into their bomb shelters. The sirens were heard in Sderot, as well as the smaller communities of Ibim, Erez, Or Haner and Nir Am in the Sha’ar Hanegev region.

No one was injured in the attack, baruch Hashem.