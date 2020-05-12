With New Government, Health Ministry Chief Moshe Bar Siman-Tov to Step Down

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 8:36 am |

Director General of the Ministry of Health Moshe Bar Siman-Tov speaks at a press conference in Yerushalayim, March 4. Also seen on the dais, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Rabbi Yaakov Litzman. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Health Ministry Director General Moshe Bar Siman-Tov announced Tuesday that he will step down from his post following the installment of a new health minister when the new government is sworn in on Thursday.

“I am proud of my years as director general and especially in dealing with the coronavirus crisis,” he wrote in a statement, announcing that he has told Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Health Minsiter Rabbi Yaakov Litzman of his intention to step down.

In 2015 he was appointed by Rabbi Litzman as the first non-doctor to lead the Health Ministry.

“I will stay the time required to appropriately pass on the baton and I wish success to the next minister and director general,” Bar Siman-Tov noted.

In a statement, outgoing Health Minister Rabbi Yaakov Litzman praised Bar Siman-Tov, especially for his part in the coronavirus crisis.

“I was honored to work with the outgoing director general who managed the coronavirus crisis exceptionally.

“Throughout the period, we were required to make tough decisions to lead Israel to victory in the fight against the coronavirus. With Hashem’s help, and thanks to his resourcefulness and professional standards shown by [Bar Siman-Tov], we have so far managed the crisis, and are hoping that our success will continue until we reach a full victory soon,” he added.

“In my conversation with [Bar Siman-Tov], I commended him for his wonderful work, his great investment and the many achievements in the health-care system that he deserves, as a full and active partner with me as health minister, for five consecutive and intense years.

“His professional vision, management capabilities and, in particular, his deep understanding of the … health-care system’s needs are essential assets that have contributed to the advancement and strengthening of public health in recent years.”