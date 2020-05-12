Israel

Morning Gallery of Meron, Lag BaOmer 5780

Despite Meron being nearly empty throughout the day of Lag BaOmer, the musicians in the famous courtyard were allowed to continue their tradition and played the Lag BaOmer niggunim. (Shuki Lehrer/Hamekomos Hakedoshim)
The Vizhnitzer Rebbe, shlita, who is in Chatzor in the Galilee, traveled to Meron and lit a hadlakah there in the morning. (Shuki Lehrer/Hamekomos Hakedoshim)
(Shuki Lehrer/Hamekomos Hakedoshim)
(Shuki Lehrer/Hamekomos Hakedoshim)
The Rebbe davens outside the tziyun. (Shuki Lehrer/Hamekomos Hakedoshim)
Harav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Ateres Yisrael, davens in Meron. (Shuki Lehrer/Hamekomos Hakedoshim)
Harav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi speaks after davening in Meron. (Shuki Lehrer/Hamekomos Hakedoshim)