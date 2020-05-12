Want up-to-the-
May 12, 2020
May 12, 2020
י"ח אייר תש"פ - ל״ג בעומר
י"ח אייר תש"פ - ל״ג בעומר
Israel
Morning Gallery of Meron, Lag BaOmer 5780
Israel
Morning Gallery of Meron, Lag BaOmer 5780
Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 7:18 am |
י"ח אייר תש"פ
Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 7:18 am |
י"ח אייר תש"פ
Despite Meron being nearly empty throughout the day of Lag BaOmer, the musicians in the famous courtyard were allowed to continue their tradition and played the Lag BaOmer
niggunim
. (Shuki Lehrer/Hamekomos Hakedoshim)
The Vizhnitzer Rebbe,
shlita
, who is in Chatzor in the Galilee, traveled to Meron and lit a
hadlakah
there in the morning. (Shuki Lehrer/Hamekomos Hakedoshim)
(Shuki Lehrer/Hamekomos Hakedoshim)
(Shuki Lehrer/Hamekomos Hakedoshim)
The Rebbe davens outside the
tziyun
. (Shuki Lehrer/Hamekomos Hakedoshim)
Harav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi,
shlita
, Rosh Yeshivas Ateres Yisrael, davens in Meron. (Shuki Lehrer/Hamekomos Hakedoshim)
Harav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi speaks after davening in Meron. (Shuki Lehrer/Hamekomos Hakedoshim)
