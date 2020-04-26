Annexation in Two Months, Netanyahu Tells Pro-Israel Group

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 2:07 pm |

World leaders at the San Remo Conference in 1920, which granted Great Britain the Palestine Mandate and endorsed the Balfour Declaration.

Just a few days after members of the international community warned Israel against taking unilateral measures in Yehudah and Shomron, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ said on Sunday that he’s confident that his promise to go ahead with annexations will happen soon.

“A couple of months from now, I’m confident that that pledge will be honored, that we will be able to celebrate another historic moment in the history of Zionism. A century after San Remo, the promise of Zionism is being realized,” PM Netanyahu declared in a recorded speech to the European Coalition for Israel (ECI), made up mostly of Evangelicals, marking the 100th anniversary of the San Remo conference.

The international conference, held in Italy, effectively converted the Balfour Declaration into law as it granted Great Britain the Mandate for Palestine as a “sacred trust of civilization” in respect of “the establishment in Palestine of a National Home for the Jewish people.”

“Three months ago, the Trump peace plan recognized Israel’s rights in all of Judea and Samaria. And President Trump pledged to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Jewish communities there and in the Jordan Valley,” said Netanyahu.

“A century after San Remo, the promise of Zionism is being realized, because we never stopped fighting for our rights, and your efforts are part of that fight,” he told the audience.

Last week, France, the foreign policy chief of the EU and the U.N. Mideast envoy, all warned Israel against moving forward with plans for extending sovereignty in parts of Yehudah and Shomron, which they claimed would be a violation of international law and harm prospects for peace with the Palestinians. Their statements were occasioned by a clause in the coalition agreement providing for such a move.