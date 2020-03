YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 2:46 pm |

An EasyJet plane lands at Ben Gurion Airport. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

An EasyJet plane from Berlin made an emergency landing at Ben Gurion Airport after the pilot reported smoke in his cabin, on Sunday.

The plane, with 167 passengers and crew, landed safely, while emergency response teams and medics stood by on alert.

Other landings at the airport were temporarily delayed because of the incident.

The cause of the problem was not immediately known.